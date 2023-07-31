On Monday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .238 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has had an RBI in 15 games this season (32.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .259 AVG .222 .322 OBP .288 .556 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings