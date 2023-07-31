On Monday, Tom Murphy (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .285 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Murphy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (12.5%).

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .274 AVG .295 .348 OBP .308 .597 SLG .557 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 9 21/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings