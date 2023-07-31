Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .253.
- France has had a hit in 64 of 102 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.5%).
- He has homered in six games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this season (46 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.329
|OBP
|.319
|.410
|SLG
|.323
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|12
|40/14
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
