Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .253.

France has had a hit in 64 of 102 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.5%).

He has homered in six games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.1% of his games this season (46 of 102), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .250 AVG .255 .329 OBP .319 .410 SLG .323 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 12 40/14 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings