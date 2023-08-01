Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (72) this season while batting .231 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (26 of 91), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.241
|AVG
|.220
|.301
|OBP
|.312
|.438
|SLG
|.447
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|44/13
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
