J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 62 walks and 58 runs scored.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 99), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (43.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.391
|OBP
|.362
|.416
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|43/35
|K/BB
|36/27
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
