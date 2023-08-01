The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with J.P. Crawford and Justin Turner among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Mariners have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 37-31 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has gone 34-28 (54.8%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Seattle has played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-52-2).

The Mariners have gone 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-25 25-26 19-18 36-31 42-37 13-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.