How to Watch the Mariners vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Julio Rodriguez and Justin Turner have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Red Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 127 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.233).
- Seattle has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.193).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Miller is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Miller will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
