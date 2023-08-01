The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Justin Turner and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.315/.423 on the year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 94 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .266/.377/.412 slash line so far this year.

Crawford brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Turner has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.356/.481 slash line so far this year.

Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 35 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .264/.330/.517 on the season.

Devers takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.