The Boston Red Sox (56-50) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Seattle Mariners (55-51), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (7-3, 3.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.66 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.96, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 3.66 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Bello is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year entering this game.

He has not had an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Brayan Bello vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 15th in the league with 481 total runs scored while batting .233 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .397 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (12th in the league).

Bello has pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven against the Mariners this season.

