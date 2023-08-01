On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .238 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

In 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 19.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven home a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 28.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .259 AVG .222 .322 OBP .288 .556 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

