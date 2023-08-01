Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .238 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven home a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 28.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.259
|AVG
|.222
|.322
|OBP
|.288
|.556
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.66 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
