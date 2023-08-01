Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels playing the Atlanta Braves.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (57-50) face the Philadelphia Phillies (57-49)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 38 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -132 +112 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) host the Detroit Tigers (47-59)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.258 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.258 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

PIT Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Washington Nationals (45-62) host the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50)

The Brewers will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -160 +136 8.5

The New York Yankees (55-51) host the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -113 -107 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (59-48) face the Baltimore Orioles (65-41)

The Orioles will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.269 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.269 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -112 -107 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (67-37) play the Los Angeles Angels (56-51)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -251 +207 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) play the Minnesota Twins (54-53)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

MIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -127 +108 8.5

The Texas Rangers (60-46) take on the Chicago White Sox (43-64)

The White Sox will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 66 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 66 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -199 +167 9

The Chicago Cubs (53-53) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (59-49)

The Reds will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -166 +141 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (32-75) face the New York Mets (50-55)

The Mets will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.236 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

NYM Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -153 +130 9.5

The Houston Astros (60-47) host the Cleveland Guardians (53-54)

The Guardians will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -182 +154 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (42-64) play the San Diego Padres (52-55)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 17 HR, 52 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 17 HR, 52 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -175 +148 12

The Seattle Mariners (55-51) play host to the Boston Red Sox (56-50)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -115 -104 8

The San Francisco Giants (58-49) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 21 HR, 58 RBI)

ARI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -110 -109 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-45) take on the Oakland Athletics (30-77)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 47 RBI)

