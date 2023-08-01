Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .250.
- In 62.1% of his 103 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- France has driven home a run in 30 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.402
|SLG
|.323
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|12
|40/14
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
