Dylan Moore is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .174 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Moore has gotten a hit in five of 20 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Moore has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .182 AVG .167 .280 OBP .259 .409 SLG .542 3 XBH 3 1 HR 3 4 RBI 5 8/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings