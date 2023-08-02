The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .263 with 63 walks and 59 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 97th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 100), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.0% of his games this season, J.P. Crawford has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 46 .270 AVG .254 .387 OBP .362 .407 SLG .408 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 44/36 K/BB 36/27 0 SB 1

