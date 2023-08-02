Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (55-52) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.74 ERA).
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Red Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 69 times and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 34 of its 62 games, or 54.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 485 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Tommy Henry
|July 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Bryan Woo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 4
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Griffin Canning
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.