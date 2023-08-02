The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez head into the final of a three-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 69 total times this season. They've gone 37-32 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 27-24 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-52-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-26 25-26 19-18 36-32 42-38 13-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.