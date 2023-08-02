How to Watch the Mariners vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to outdo Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 128 total home runs.
- Seattle is 22nd in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.234).
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (485 total).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.193).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Gilbert has 11 quality starts this season.
- Gilbert is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Griffin Canning
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
