Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to outdo Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 128 total home runs.

Seattle is 22nd in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (485 total).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Gilbert has 11 quality starts this season.

Gilbert is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.