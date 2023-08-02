Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Red Sox on August 2, 2023
The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez and others in this matchup.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.83), seventh in WHIP (1.059), and 30th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|6.1
|9
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.
- He's slashed .251/.314/.421 on the year.
- Rodriguez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 63 walks and 36 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .263/.375/.408 on the year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has recorded 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.329/.513 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
