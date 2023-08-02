The Seattle Mariners (55-52) and Boston Red Sox (57-50) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (9-5) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (5-5).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.74 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (9-5) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, a 5.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Crawford enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Crawford will try to collect his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In six of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

