The Seattle Seahawks have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Seahawks had five wins at home last season and four away.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks went 3-3.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Also, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner totaled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

