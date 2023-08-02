Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .286 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Murphy will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (19.5%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .277 AVG .295 .347 OBP .308 .585 SLG .557 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 9 22/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings