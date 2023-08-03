J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 64 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (43.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.266
|AVG
|.254
|.384
|OBP
|.362
|.401
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|45/37
|K/BB
|36/27
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.077 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
