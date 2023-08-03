On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 64 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (43.6%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .266 AVG .254 .384 OBP .362 .401 SLG .408 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 45/37 K/BB 36/27 0 SB 1

