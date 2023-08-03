Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 13 doubles and 18 walks while hitting .223.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 58 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.077 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
