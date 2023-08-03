Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (56-53) and the Seattle Mariners (56-52) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 3.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (9-5) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (1-3).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have won in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (491 total), Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule