On Thursday, August 3 at 9:38 PM ET, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (56-53) host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (56-52) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+130). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.96 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 32 out of the 59 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Angels have gone 14-9 (60.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have come away with 14 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+340) Mike Ford 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Ty France 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd

