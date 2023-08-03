The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.

Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this year (40.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.9%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (19.1%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (31.9%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .241 AVG .222 .302 OBP .288 .517 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings