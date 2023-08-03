MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, August 3
Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (58-51) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (58-50)
The Phillies will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+106
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (62-46) host the Chicago White Sox (43-66)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-266
|+216
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (34-75) host the New York Mets (50-57)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.234 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (60-49) host the Baltimore Orioles (66-42)
The Orioles will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 49 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+137
|8
The San Francisco Giants (60-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+162
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59)
The Pirates will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.262 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|8.5
The New York Yankees (56-52) take on the Houston Astros (62-47)
The Astros will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.260 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.300 AVG, 18 HR, 74 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) take on the Minnesota Twins (55-54)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|9
The Chicago Cubs (55-53) play the Cincinnati Reds (59-51)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+136
|10
The Los Angeles Angels (56-53) host the Seattle Mariners (56-52)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 58 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) play the Oakland Athletics (30-79)
The Athletics will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-278
|+225
|8.5
