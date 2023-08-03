The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle compiled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On defense, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

