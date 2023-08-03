On Thursday, Ty France (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .253 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 61.9% of his 105 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.

France has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (6.7%).

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 47 .251 AVG .255 .329 OBP .319 .412 SLG .323 22 XBH 11 6 HR 1 28 RBI 12 42/15 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings