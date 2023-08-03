Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ty France (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .253 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 105 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- France has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (6.7%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|47
|.251
|AVG
|.255
|.329
|OBP
|.319
|.412
|SLG
|.323
|22
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|12
|42/15
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (9-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.077 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
