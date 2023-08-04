Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore and his .720 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .160 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit in five of 22 games this year (22.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 22 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.167
|AVG
|.154
|.259
|OBP
|.241
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
