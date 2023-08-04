Friday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (56-54) and the Seattle Mariners (57-52) facing off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 4.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (7-7) for the Mariners and Reid Detmers (2-8) for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 35-28 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule