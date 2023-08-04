Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (56-54) and the Seattle Mariners (57-52) facing off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 4.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (7-7) for the Mariners and Reid Detmers (2-8) for the Angels.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has a record of 35-28 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
