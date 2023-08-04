Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Angels on August 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani and others in the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (7-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 23rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Castillo has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.020), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.310/.414 so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 96 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 65 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .264/.379/.407 on the year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 70 walks and 82 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .310/.413/.685 on the season.
- Ohtani will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .406 with a double, four home runs, 10 walks and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits).
- He has a .248/.307/.446 slash line so far this year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
