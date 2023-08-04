Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Shohei Ohtani and others in the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (7-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 23rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Castillo has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.020), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 5.0 4 3 3 5 0 at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI (110 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.310/.414 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 96 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 65 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .264/.379/.407 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 70 walks and 82 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .310/.413/.685 on the season.

Ohtani will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .406 with a double, four home runs, 10 walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 3 2-for-2 2 1 1 5 1 at Braves Aug. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .248/.307/.446 slash line so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6

