Mike Ford -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

In 19 of 47 games this season (40.4%) Ford has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.1%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).

Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (12.8%).

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .241 AVG .222 .302 OBP .288 .517 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings