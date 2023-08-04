Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .163 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.

In 68 of 108 games this season (63.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (15.7%).

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .227 AVG .250 .276 OBP .298 .398 SLG .409 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 67/12 2 SB 3

