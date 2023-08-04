The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.

Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (26 of 42), with at least two hits 11 times (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this year (10 of 42), with more than one RBI five times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 42 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .304 AVG .295 .368 OBP .308 .594 SLG .557 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 9 22/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings