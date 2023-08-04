Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while hitting .300.
- Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (26 of 42), with at least two hits 11 times (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this year (10 of 42), with more than one RBI five times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 42 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.304
|AVG
|.295
|.368
|OBP
|.308
|.594
|SLG
|.557
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|22/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
