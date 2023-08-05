On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (75) this season while batting .230 with 35 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (54 of 95), with more than one hit 20 times (21.1%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 41 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .238 AVG .222 .304 OBP .313 .446 SLG .456 17 XBH 18 9 HR 9 23 RBI 23 45/15 K/BB 53/21 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings