Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Saturday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 147 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .340/.417/.595 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 1
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.387/.575 so far this season.
- Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 105 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .276/.424/.532 on the season.
- Soto will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
