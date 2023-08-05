Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has three doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .185.
- Moore has picked up a hit in six of 23 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.259
|OBP
|.294
|.375
|SLG
|.633
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Anderson (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
