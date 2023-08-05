The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has three doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .185.

Moore has picked up a hit in six of 23 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .167 AVG .200 .259 OBP .294 .375 SLG .633 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 4 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings