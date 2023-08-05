The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 66 of 103 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.2%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .266 AVG .266 .384 OBP .376 .401 SLG .412 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 45/37 K/BB 37/29 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings