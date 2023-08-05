George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday against Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-140). A 9-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 9 +100 -120 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 54.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (39-32).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has a 22-19 record (winning 53.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 58.3% chance to win.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 110 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-52-3).

The Mariners have put together a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 27-26 20-18 37-32 43-38 14-12

