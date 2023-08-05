Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Angels on August 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday (at 9:07 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 112 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He has a .251/.315/.425 slash line on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 98 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .266/.380/.407 on the season.
- Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with five walks.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Anderson Stats
- Tyler Anderson (5-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.
- Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .310/.413/.683 so far this season.
- Ohtani will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .424 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has put up 97 hits with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.
- He has a slash line of .251/.311/.451 so far this season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
