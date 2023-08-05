Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday (at 9:07 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 112 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a .251/.315/.425 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 98 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .266/.380/.407 on the season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with five walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (5-2) will take the mound for the Angels, his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.

Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 30 6.1 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 6.0 8 4 4 5 1 vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jul. 7 4.1 4 3 3 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 5.0 5 0 0 3 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .310/.413/.683 so far this season.

Ohtani will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .424 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 2-for-2 2 1 1 5 1 at Braves Aug. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has put up 97 hits with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a slash line of .251/.311/.451 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

