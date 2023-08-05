The Los Angeles Angels (56-55) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Mariners (58-52) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson (5-2) for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-2, 4.98 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (9-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, an 8.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.080 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 549 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 170 home runs, third in the league.

The Angels have gone 9-for-21 with a double, a home run and four RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (5-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.

Anderson is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

