Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
Masataka Yoshida leads the Boston Red Sox (57-52) into a matchup against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) at Fenway Park, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Yoshida is at .305, the seventh-best average in the league, and Merrifield ranks ninth at .300.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (8-7) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.31 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- Bello (8-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 18 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 18 starts this season.
- Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Brayan Bello vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.418) and 131 home runs.
- The Blue Jays have gone 6-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- Berrios (8-7) takes the mound first for the Blue Jays in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
- Berrios heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Berrios will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).
José Berríos vs. Red Sox
- He will face a Red Sox offense that ranks ninth in the league with 538 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .433 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 123 home runs (19th in the league).
- In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Red Sox this season, Berrios has a 7.15 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.
