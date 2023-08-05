Diana Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury (7-19) play at home against Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (6-20) at Footprint Center on Saturday, August 5. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Phoenix picked up a 91-71 victory versus Atlanta. The Mercury were led by Taurasi, who ended the game with 42 points, while Megan Gustafson added eight points and eight rebounds. Led by Loyd with 31 points last time out, Seattle lost 76-65 versus Dallas.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-155 to win)

Mercury (-155 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+130 to win)

Storm (+130 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-3.5)

Mercury (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the third-worst team in the league (78.2 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (84.4 points conceded per game).

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.8) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.5).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.7 per game.

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.9).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.8). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

In 2023 Seattle is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm put up 74.3 points per game at home, 8.5 fewer points than away (82.8). Defensively they concede 82.6 per game, 3.8 fewer points than away (86.4).

This year Seattle is averaging fewer rebounds at home (33.0 per game) than on the road (34.7). And it is giving up more at home (38.7) than away (33.9).

At home the Storm are collecting 16.0 assists per game, 3.7 less than on the road (19.7).

This year Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.5 per game) than away (14.2). But it is also forcing more at home (15.2) than on the road (12.4).

This year the Storm are making fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (10.3). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (37.3%).

This year, Seattle is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.1). However, it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (36.3%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs 22 times this season and won five, or 22.7%, of those games.

The Mercury are 5-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle has beaten the spread 13 times in 25 games.

Seattle is 12-9 as a 3.5-point underdog or more.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Storm.

