On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .243.

Hernandez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.

In 63.3% of his games this season (69 of 109), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 109), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (40 of 109), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .227 AVG .258 .276 OBP .304 .398 SLG .423 20 XBH 17 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 67/12 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings