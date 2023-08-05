The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .296.

Murphy will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.

Murphy has had a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.6%).

He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 43 games (37.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .304 AVG .288 .368 OBP .300 .594 SLG .530 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/6 K/BB 20/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings