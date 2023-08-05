Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ty France (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .252.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (66 of 107), with at least two hits 28 times (26.2%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32 games this season (29.9%), France has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this year (47 of 107), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.251
|AVG
|.253
|.329
|OBP
|.324
|.412
|SLG
|.333
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|15
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
