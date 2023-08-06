The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: BSW

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 75 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .228 with 35 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (54 of 96), with at least two hits 20 times (20.8%).

In 14.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 of 96 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .238 AVG .217 .304 OBP .311 .446 SLG .447 17 XBH 18 9 HR 9 23 RBI 23 45/15 K/BB 56/22 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings