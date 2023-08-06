The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.510 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

In 66 of 104 games this season (63.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (23.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 104 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .266 AVG .261 .384 OBP .377 .401 SLG .406 16 XBH 18 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 45/37 K/BB 38/31 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings