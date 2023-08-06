On Sunday, Josh Rojas (hitting .069 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .221 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.

In 47.5% of his 59 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 59 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.2% of his games this season (19 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 1 .000 AVG .000 .000 OBP .000 .000 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0

